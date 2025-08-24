Contrasting Techprecision (NASDAQ:TPCS) and GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF)

Techprecision (NASDAQ:TPCS – Get Free Report) and GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap industrials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

Techprecision has a beta of 0.25, indicating that its stock price is 75% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GrafTech International has a beta of 1.63, indicating that its stock price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

15.5% of Techprecision shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.8% of GrafTech International shares are held by institutional investors. 15.4% of Techprecision shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of GrafTech International shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Techprecision 0 0 0 0 0.00 GrafTech International 0 6 0 0 2.00

GrafTech International has a consensus target price of $1.6250, indicating a potential upside of 64.97%. Given GrafTech International’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe GrafTech International is more favorable than Techprecision.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Techprecision and GrafTech International”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Techprecision $34.03 million 1.45 -$2.75 million ($0.29) -17.34 GrafTech International $538.78 million 0.47 -$131.16 million ($0.82) -1.20

Techprecision has higher earnings, but lower revenue than GrafTech International. Techprecision is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than GrafTech International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Techprecision and GrafTech International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Techprecision -5.64% -21.98% -5.62% GrafTech International -41.64% N/A -12.27%

Summary

GrafTech International beats Techprecision on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Techprecision

TechPrecision Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells precision, fabricated, and machined metal structural components and systems in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Ranor and Stadco. It provides custom components for ships, submarines, military helicopters, aerospace equipment, components for nuclear power plants, and components for medical systems. The company also provides support services to its manufacturing capabilities comprising manufacturing engineering, quality control, materials procurement, production control, and final assembly. Its finished products are used various markets, including defense, aerospace, nuclear, medical, and precision industrial. The company was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Westminster, Massachusetts.

About GrafTech International

GrafTech International Ltd. research, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon-based solutions worldwide. The company offers graphite electrodes to produce electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes and synthetic graphite. It sells its products primarily through direct sales force, independent sales representatives, and distributors. GrafTech International Ltd. was founded in 1886 and is headquartered in Brooklyn Heights, Ohio.

