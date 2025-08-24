Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $39.00 price target on the auto parts company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on CPS. Citigroup started coverage on Cooper-Standard in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Wall Street Zen raised Cooper-Standard from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cooper-Standard currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.50.

Cooper-Standard Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of NYSE:CPS opened at $34.2020 on Thursday. Cooper-Standard has a 52 week low of $10.38 and a 52 week high of $35.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.67. The company has a market cap of $602.98 million, a PE ratio of 21.11 and a beta of 2.92.

Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The auto parts company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $705.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $687.00 million. Cooper-Standard has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cooper-Standard

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPS. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cooper-Standard during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,522,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Cooper-Standard by 449.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 163,806 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,221,000 after purchasing an additional 134,008 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Cooper-Standard during the 4th quarter worth $456,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Cooper-Standard during the 4th quarter worth $239,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Cooper-Standard during the 4th quarter worth $263,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.11% of the company’s stock.

Cooper-Standard Company Profile

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc, through its subsidiary, Cooper-Standard Automotive Inc, manufactures and sells sealing, fuel and brake delivery, and fluid transfer systems in the United States, Mexico, China, Poland, Canada, Germany, France, and internationally. The company offers sealing systems, including dynamic seals, static seals, encapsulated glasses, textured surfaces with cloth appearance, obstacle detection sensor systems, FlushSeal systems, variable extrusions, specialty sealing products, stainless steel trims, and frameless systems.

