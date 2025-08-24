CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV) Upgraded at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright upgraded shares of CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has $180.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on CRWV. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of CoreWeave from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of CoreWeave from $185.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of CoreWeave in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Barclays increased their price target on CoreWeave from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Arete assumed coverage on CoreWeave in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.05.

CoreWeave Stock Up 3.5%

Shares of CRWV opened at $93.99 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $133.71. CoreWeave has a one year low of $33.51 and a one year high of $187.00.

CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.21 million during the quarter. The firm’s revenue was up 206.7% on a year-over-year basis. CoreWeave has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

Insider Transactions at CoreWeave

In other CoreWeave news, major shareholder Magnetar Financial Llc sold 915,382 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.15, for a total transaction of $91,675,507.30. Following the transaction, the insider owned 397,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,835,363.55. This represents a 69.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian M. Venturo sold 324,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.10, for a total value of $28,571,887.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,422,678 shares of company stock worth $333,910,148 over the last quarter.

Institutional Trading of CoreWeave

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in CoreWeave in the 2nd quarter valued at $82,000. RFG Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CoreWeave during the second quarter worth $1,450,000. Aua Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CoreWeave during the second quarter worth $397,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CoreWeave in the second quarter valued at about $39,824,000. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CoreWeave in the second quarter worth about $212,000.

CoreWeave Company Profile

CoreWeave, Inc engages in the powers of the creation and delivery of the intelligence that drives innovation. It offers a solution used by organizations of all sizes that require sophisticated AI computing, from the largest of enterprises to small, well-funded start-ups. The company was founded by Michael Intrator, Brian Venturo, and Brannin McBee on September 21, 2017 and is headquartered in Livingston, NJ.

