Coty (NYSE:COTY) Cut to “Hold” at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Coty (NYSE:COTY – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has $4.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $6.00.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on COTY. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Coty in a report on Monday, August 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 target price (down previously from $8.00) on shares of Coty in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $4.25 target price (down previously from $6.50) on shares of Coty in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Coty from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Coty from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.34.

Coty Stock Performance

COTY opened at $3.9150 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.14. Coty has a 1-year low of $3.75 and a 1-year high of $10.09.

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Coty had a positive return on equity of 5.18% and a negative net margin of 6.24%.The business’s revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Coty will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coty

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coty by 140.2% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,214 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in Coty by 137.1% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 6,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 3,962 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in Coty by 1,006.7% in the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 7,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 6,644 shares during the last quarter. Shay Capital LLC acquired a new position in Coty in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Coty in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.36% of the company’s stock.

About Coty

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates through Prestige and Consumer Beauty segments. The company provides fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care products. It offers Prestige segment products primarily through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Burberry, Calvin Klein, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Orveda, philosophy, SKKN BY KIM, and Tiffany & Co brands.

