Cresco Labs FY2025 EPS Decreased by Alliance Global Partners

Cresco Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRLBF – Free Report) – Alliance Global Partners lowered their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Cresco Labs in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 20th. Alliance Global Partners analyst A. Grey now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.11) for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.09). The consensus estimate for Cresco Labs’ current full-year earnings is ($0.20) per share. Alliance Global Partners also issued estimates for Cresco Labs’ FY2026 earnings at ($0.04) EPS.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Cresco Labs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

OTCMKTS CRLBF opened at $1.2355 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Cresco Labs has a 12-month low of $0.4256 and a 12-month high of $1.82. The company has a market capitalization of $606.66 million, a PE ratio of -9.50 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.67 and its 200-day moving average is $0.71.

Cresco Labs (OTCMKTS:CRLBF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). Cresco Labs had a negative net margin of 6.67% and a negative return on equity of 11.77%. The business had revenue of $163.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.00 million.

Cresco Labs Inc, together with its subsidiaries, cultivates, manufactures, and sells retail and medical cannabis products in the United States. It provides cannabis in flowers, vape pens, live resins, disposable pens, and extracts under the Cresco brand; vape carts, vape pens, flower, popcorn, shake, pre-rolls, shorties, and concentrates under the High Supply brand; vapes and gummies under the Good News brand; vapes and edibles under the Wonder Wellness Co brand; and tinctures, capsules, salves, and sublingual oils under the Remedi brand.

