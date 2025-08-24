Cresset Asset Management LLC Acquires 1,497 Shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. $AVB

Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) by 144.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,497 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,672,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,866,011,000 after purchasing an additional 96,790 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 3.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,814,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $818,653,000 after purchasing an additional 143,646 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 54.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,642,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $581,324,000 after purchasing an additional 935,770 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 0.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,285,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $490,598,000 after purchasing an additional 19,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,019,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $444,243,000 after purchasing an additional 53,927 shares in the last quarter. 92.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AVB shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $228.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $251.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price objective (down previously from $255.00) on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a report on Monday, August 4th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $238.00 to $216.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $236.00 to $226.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AvalonBay Communities currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $225.64.

AVB opened at $193.6250 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.85, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $198.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $205.30. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $180.40 and a twelve month high of $239.29.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $689.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $759.08 million. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 38.91% and a return on equity of 9.70%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.77 earnings per share. AvalonBay Communities has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.190-11.590 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 2.750-2.850 EPS. Equities analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 11.48 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Edward M. Schulman sold 5,945 shares of AvalonBay Communities stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.67, for a total value of $1,222,708.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 17,617 shares in the company, valued at $3,623,288.39. This trade represents a 25.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin P. O’shea sold 6,000 shares of AvalonBay Communities stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.57, for a total transaction of $1,245,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 22,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,728,859.74. The trade was a 20.85% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store, Other Stabilized, and Development or Redevelopment. The Same Store segment refers to the operating communities that were owned and had stabilized occupancy.

