Cresset Asset Management LLC Invests $537,000 in Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. $NCDL

Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. (NYSE:NCDL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 30,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $537,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NCDL. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending in the fourth quarter worth approximately $345,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending in the fourth quarter worth approximately $205,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending by 680.1% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 2,877 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending in the fourth quarter worth approximately $228,000.

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Stock Performance

NYSE:NCDL opened at $16.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $790.24 million, a PE ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.48. Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $14.21 and a fifty-two week high of $18.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.41.

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Dividend Announcement

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending ( NYSE:NCDL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46. The firm had revenue of $53.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.41 million. Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 43.35%. Equities research analysts predict that Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending’s dividend payout ratio is 98.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NCDL has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group upped their target price on Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending from $16.50 to $17.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. JMP Securities cut their target price on Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending from $18.50 to $18.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending

In related news, Treasurer Shaul Vichness acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.30 per share, with a total value of $81,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the treasurer owned 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $163,000. This trade represents a 100.00% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Company Profile

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. is a specialty finance company focused primarily on investing in senior secured loans to private equity-owned U.S. middle market companies. It has elected to be regulated as a business development company. Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. is based in NEW YORK.

See Also

