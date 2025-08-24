Cresset Asset Management LLC Lowers Position in Canadian Natural Resources Limited $CNQ

Cresset Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) by 11.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 17,478 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 2,240 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Investment Management Corp VA ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 158.3% in the first quarter. Investment Management Corp VA ADV now owns 997 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 253.2% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,307 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 104.0% in the first quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC now owns 1,569 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the first quarter valued at about $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.03% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Natural Resources Stock Performance

Shares of CNQ opened at $31.1050 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $64.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.31. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 12-month low of $24.65 and a 12-month high of $37.91.

Canadian Natural Resources Increases Dividend

Canadian Natural Resources ( NYSE:CNQ Get Free Report ) (TSE:CNQ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $6.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.97 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 19.00% and a return on equity of 19.67%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 19th will be given a dividend of $0.4269 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 19th. This is an increase from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.5%. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.64%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 8th. National Bankshares reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources Profile

(Free Report)

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Free Report) (TSE:CNQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.