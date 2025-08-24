Cresset Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Affirm Holdings, Inc. $AFRM

Cresset Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Free Report) by 10.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,897 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,548 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Affirm were worth $583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Affirm by 2,800.2% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 46,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,083,000 after purchasing an additional 44,495 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Affirm by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 145,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,887,000 after purchasing an additional 3,672 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Affirm in the 1st quarter worth approximately $120,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Affirm by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 32,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,973,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the period. Finally, BIT Capital GmbH purchased a new position in Affirm during the 1st quarter valued at $26,060,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

AFRM stock opened at $79.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 11.47 and a quick ratio of 11.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $69.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.94. The company has a market capitalization of $25.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -378.52, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 3.63. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.02 and a 1-year high of $82.53.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AFRM. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Affirm from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Affirm in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on Affirm from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Citigroup restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Affirm in a report on Monday, June 30th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Affirm from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.74.

In related news, CAO Siphelele Jiyane sold 15,871 shares of Affirm stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $1,190,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 242,192 shares in the company, valued at $18,164,400. The trade was a 6.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael Linford sold 184,200 shares of Affirm stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.09, for a total value of $14,752,578.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 109,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,797,085.60. The trade was a 62.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 629,715 shares of company stock valued at $49,194,321 over the last three months. 11.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.

