Cresset Asset Management LLC Sells 150 Shares of argenex SE $ARGX

Cresset Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of argenex SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Free Report) by 14.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in argenex were worth $547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GeoWealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of argenex by 56.3% during the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of argenex by 56.4% during the first quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 61 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of argenex during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of argenex during the first quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Raiffeisen Bank International AG bought a new position in shares of argenex during the first quarter worth $76,000. 60.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on ARGX. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of argenex from $741.00 to $756.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird raised shares of argenex from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $680.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of argenex from $700.00 to $766.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of argenex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of argenex from $1,060.00 to $1,070.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and eighteen have given a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, argenex presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $746.81.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARGX opened at $660.00 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $595.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $597.58. argenex SE has a one year low of $510.05 and a one year high of $696.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.39 billion, a PE ratio of 33.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.39.

argenex (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $3.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $866.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $776.82 million. argenex had a net margin of 40.98% and a return on equity of 21.06%. On average, analysts anticipate that argenex SE will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, Japan, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and China. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, generalized myasthenia gravis, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, thyroid eye disease, bullous pemphigoid, myositis, primary sjögren’s syndrome, post-covid postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome, membranous nephropathy, lupus nephropathy, anca-associated vasculitis, and antibody mediated rejection; ENHANZE SC; Empasiprubart for multifocal motor neuropath, delayed graft function, and dermatomyositis; and ARGX-119 for congenital myasthenic syndrome and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

