Critical Contrast: Chiyoda (OTCMKTS:CHYCY) and Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL)

Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Free Report) and Chiyoda (OTCMKTS:CHYCY – Get Free Report) are both construction companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

Sterling Infrastructure has a beta of 1.46, indicating that its stock price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Chiyoda has a beta of -0.07, indicating that its stock price is 107% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

81.0% of Sterling Infrastructure shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.7% of Sterling Infrastructure shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sterling Infrastructure 13.33% 27.93% 11.18% Chiyoda 6.83% 147.56% 6.61%

Analyst Ratings

This table compares Sterling Infrastructure and Chiyoda’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Sterling Infrastructure and Chiyoda, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sterling Infrastructure 0 0 2 0 3.00 Chiyoda 0 0 0 0 0.00

Sterling Infrastructure currently has a consensus price target of $355.00, suggesting a potential upside of 26.98%. Given Sterling Infrastructure’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Sterling Infrastructure is more favorable than Chiyoda.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Sterling Infrastructure and Chiyoda”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sterling Infrastructure $2.12 billion 4.02 $257.46 million $9.20 30.39 Chiyoda $3.00 billion 0.17 $178.11 million $0.29 6.72

Sterling Infrastructure has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Chiyoda. Chiyoda is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sterling Infrastructure, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Sterling Infrastructure beats Chiyoda on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sterling Infrastructure

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. engages in the provision of e-infrastructure, transportation, and building solutions primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: E-Infrastructure Solutions, Transportation Solutions, and Building Solutions. The E-Infrastructure Solutions segment provides site development services for the blue-chip end users in the e-commerce distribution center, data center, manufacturing, warehousing, and power generation sectors. The Transportation Solutions segment is involved in the development of infrastructure and rehabilitation projects for highways, roads, bridges, airports, ports, rail, and storm drainage systems for the departments of transportation in various states, regional transit authorities, airport authorities, port authorities, water authorities, and railroads. The Building Solutions segment provides residential and commercial concrete foundations for single-family and multi-family homes, parking structures, elevated slabs, other concrete work for developers and general contractors, as well as provides plumbing services for residential builds. The company was formerly known as Sterling Construction Company, Inc. and changed its name to Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. in June 2022. Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. was founded in 1955 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.

About Chiyoda

Chiyoda Corporation engages in the integrated engineering business in Japan and internationally. It offers consulting, planning, engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, and maintenance services for facilities related to gas, electricity, petroleum, petrochemical, chemical, pharmaceutical, antipollution, environment, preservation, and others. The company also explores for oil, gas, and other mineral resources, as well as invests in and finances exploration activities. Chiyoda Corporation was incorporated in 1948 and is headquartered in Yokohama, Japan.

