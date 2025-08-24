CVB Financial Corporation $CVBF Shares Purchased by Brooklyn Investment Group

Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its stake in CVB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CVBF – Free Report) by 240,700.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,407 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group’s holdings in CVB Financial were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get CVB Financial alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVBF. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in CVB Financial by 58.8% in the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 20.4% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVB Financial in the first quarter worth $163,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 9.4% in the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TrueMark Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVB Financial in the first quarter worth $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on CVBF shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of CVB Financial from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of CVB Financial from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CVB Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.25.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director George A. Borba, Jr. acquired 53,567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.67 per share, with a total value of $1,000,095.89. Following the transaction, the director owned 718,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,417,904.96. This trade represents a 8.05% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

CVB Financial Trading Up 5.3%

CVB Financial stock opened at $20.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.18. CVB Financial Corporation has a 12-month low of $16.01 and a 12-month high of $24.58.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $126.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.95 million. CVB Financial had a net margin of 30.99% and a return on equity of 9.21%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CVB Financial Corporation will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVB Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 10th. CVB Financial’s payout ratio is 55.17%.

CVB Financial Profile

(Free Report)

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVBF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CVBF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CVB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.