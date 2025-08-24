Dayforce (NYSE:DAY) Price Target Raised to $70.00

Dayforce (NYSE:DAY – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Jefferies Financial Group from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Get Dayforce alerts:

Several other analysts have also commented on DAY. Barclays raised their price objective on Dayforce from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Piper Sandler raised Dayforce to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Dayforce in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Dayforce from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Dayforce from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, June 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Dayforce has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.14.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on DAY

Dayforce Stock Up 0.3%

Dayforce stock opened at $69.1750 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $11.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 230.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.11. Dayforce has a 52 week low of $48.01 and a 52 week high of $82.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Dayforce (NYSE:DAY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $464.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $457.83 million. Dayforce had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 2.65%.Dayforce’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dayforce will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Dayforce

In related news, EVP William Everett Mcdonald sold 2,059 shares of Dayforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $113,265.59. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 103,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,703,656.84. This trade represents a 1.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Stephen H. Holdridge sold 2,000 shares of Dayforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $110,020.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 190,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,496,513.11. The trade was a 1.04% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,382 shares of company stock valued at $539,860 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dayforce

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in Dayforce by 0.8% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 22,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Dayforce by 15.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Dayforce by 1.0% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 19,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Dayforce by 3.5% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Dayforce by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 5,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period.

About Dayforce

(Get Free Report)

Dayforce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources, payroll and tax, workforce management, wallet, benefits, and talent intelligence functionalities; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dayforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dayforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.