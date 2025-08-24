Definitive Healthcare Corp. $DH Shares Sold by Algert Global LLC

Algert Global LLC decreased its position in shares of Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH – Free Report) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 237,064 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,424 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Definitive Healthcare were worth $685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 31,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 6,736 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 3,496 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 497,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,044,000 after buying an additional 15,530 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 81,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 4,748 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,272,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,231,000 after buying an additional 39,938 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.67% of the company’s stock.

DH stock opened at $4.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Definitive Healthcare Corp. has a 12-month low of $2.15 and a 12-month high of $5.68. The stock has a market cap of $581.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.53, a PEG ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.93 and its 200 day moving average is $3.54.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DH. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Definitive Healthcare from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen raised Definitive Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Definitive Healthcare from $3.00 to $3.40 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird set a $4.00 price objective on Definitive Healthcare in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered Definitive Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.73.

Definitive Healthcare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides software as a service (SaaS) healthcare commercial intelligence platform in the United States and internationally. Its SaaS platform provides information on healthcare providers and their activities to help its customers from product development to go-to-market planning, and sales and marketing execution.

