Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Price Target Raised to $144.00

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from $135.00 to $144.00 in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on DELL. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $116.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Dell Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.06.

Dell Technologies Stock Up 2.3%

Shares of NYSE:DELL opened at $130.7790 on Thursday. Dell Technologies has a 12 month low of $66.25 and a 12 month high of $147.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.72. The firm has a market cap of $88.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.86, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.02.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The technology company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.68 by ($0.13). Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.63% and a negative return on equity of 226.48%. The business had revenue of $23.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Dell Technologies has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.250-2.25 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 9.400-9.40 EPS. Research analysts expect that Dell Technologies will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 33.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dell Technologies

In related news, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 6,086 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.50, for a total transaction of $751,621.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 986,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,803,233.50. The trade was a 0.61% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Brunilda Rios sold 6,000 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.29, for a total transaction of $757,740.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 18,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,392,942.92. The trade was a 24.05% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,989,063 shares of company stock worth $1,583,673,412 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 42.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Dell Technologies

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Dell Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Winnow Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Dell Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Dell Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Cheviot Value Management LLC bought a new stake in Dell Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors own 76.37% of the company’s stock.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

