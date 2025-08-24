Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts WH Smith (LON:SMWH) Price Target to GBX 726

WH Smith (LON:SMWH – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 1,030 to GBX 726 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SMWH. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of WH Smith from GBX 1,460 to GBX 1,350 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of WH Smith in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Peel Hunt lowered shares of WH Smith to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from GBX 1,400 to GBX 755 in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,178.20.

SMWH stock opened at GBX 711 on Thursday. WH Smith has a 52-week low of GBX 628 and a 52-week high of GBX 1,499. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,058.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,049.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 253.13, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of £915.43 million, a P/E ratio of 14.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.67.

WH Smith PLC operates as a retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two segments, Travel and High Street. The Travel segment offers news, books, and convenience for travelling customers. It operates stores in airports, hospitals, railway stations, and motorway service areas.

