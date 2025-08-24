Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts WH Smith (LON:SMWH) Price Target to GBX 726

WH Smith (LON:SMWH – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 1,030 to GBX 726 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SMWH. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of WH Smith from GBX 1,460 to GBX 1,350 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of WH Smith in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Peel Hunt lowered shares of WH Smith to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from GBX 1,400 to GBX 755 in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,178.20.
WH Smith PLC operates as a retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two segments, Travel and High Street. The Travel segment offers news, books, and convenience for travelling customers. It operates stores in airports, hospitals, railway stations, and motorway service areas.
