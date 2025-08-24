DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Receives $99.89 Consensus PT from Brokerages

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-two analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $99.8947.

Get DexCom alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on DexCom from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Wall Street Zen lowered DexCom from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 10th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on DexCom from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on DexCom from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on DexCom from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on DXCM

DexCom Stock Performance

Shares of DexCom stock opened at $82.26 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.43. DexCom has a 12 month low of $57.52 and a 12 month high of $93.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The medical device company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. DexCom had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 13.29%.DexCom’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. DexCom has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that DexCom will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at DexCom

In other DexCom news, EVP Sadie Stern sold 1,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.99, for a total value of $130,459.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 106,689 shares in the company, valued at $9,494,254.11. The trade was a 1.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.29, for a total value of $40,145.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 94,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,555,449.58. The trade was a 0.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 21,906 shares of company stock valued at $1,832,451. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of DexCom

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DXCM. Andra AP fonden bought a new stake in shares of DexCom during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of DexCom during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of DexCom by 211.2% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 389 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new stake in shares of DexCom during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in shares of DexCom during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 97.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DexCom Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.