Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. $DCOM Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM – Free Report) by 58.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 122,532 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 169,624 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Dime Community Bancshares were worth $3,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DCOM. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Dime Community Bancshares by 14.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,931 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 22,391 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 2,840 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Dime Community Bancshares by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 428,321 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $13,164,000 after buying an additional 69,856 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Dime Community Bancshares by 44.5% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 32,463 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $998,000 after buying an additional 9,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Dime Community Bancshares by 314.4% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,023 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 12,156 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Dime Community Bancshares

In other Dime Community Bancshares news, Director Raymond A. Nielsen sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.58, for a total value of $51,160.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 35,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $905,327.36. This trade represents a 5.35% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Dime Community Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of Dime Community Bancshares stock opened at $30.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.85 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.68. Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.25 and a 12 month high of $37.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $109.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.08 million. Dime Community Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 6.74%.During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dime Community Bancshares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.3438 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 8th. This represents a yield of 496.0%. Dime Community Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 119.05%.

About Dime Community Bancshares

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that engages in the provision of various commercial banking and financial services. The company accepts time, savings, and demand deposits from the businesses, consumers, and local municipalities. It also offers commercial real estate loans; multi-family mortgage loans; residential mortgage loans; letters of credit; secured and unsecured commercial and consumer loans; lines of credit; home equity loans; and construction and land loans.

