DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Canaccord Genuity Group Analyst Says

DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO – Free Report) had its target price upped by Canaccord Genuity Group from $1.45 to $1.60 in a research note published on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

DCGO has been the subject of several other research reports. BTIG Research lowered shares of DocGo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of DocGo from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DocGo currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.59.

DocGo Stock Up 7.5%

NASDAQ DCGO opened at $1.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $168.23 million, a PE ratio of -9.05 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.28. DocGo has a 52 week low of $1.23 and a 52 week high of $5.6750.

DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $80.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.58 million. DocGo had a negative return on equity of 3.26% and a negative net margin of 4.20%. DocGo has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that DocGo will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. P.A.W. Capital Corp grew its position in DocGo by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 3,200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,024,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,000 shares during the last quarter. S Squared Technology LLC grew its position in DocGo by 52.2% during the 2nd quarter. S Squared Technology LLC now owns 2,878,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,519,000 after purchasing an additional 987,310 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its position in DocGo by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,201,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,812,000 after purchasing an additional 325,760 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. grew its position in DocGo by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,144,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,367,000 after purchasing an additional 115,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of DocGo by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,606,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,810,000 after acquiring an additional 320,133 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.44% of the company’s stock.

About DocGo

DocGo Inc provides mobile health and medical transportation services for various health care providers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company's transportation services include emergency response services; and non-emergency transport services comprise ambulance and wheelchair transportation services.

