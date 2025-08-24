Dorian LPG Ltd. $LPG Shares Acquired by Brooklyn Investment Group

Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its position in shares of Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG – Free Report) by 2,087.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,969 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,879 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group’s holdings in Dorian LPG were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Dorian LPG during the 1st quarter worth $1,720,000. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Dorian LPG by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,664 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dorian LPG in the 4th quarter worth about $698,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dorian LPG by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 213,052 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,760,000 after buying an additional 5,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Dorian LPG by 57.8% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 33,926 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $827,000 after buying an additional 12,429 shares during the last quarter. 62.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LPG stock opened at $32.0990 on Friday. Dorian LPG Ltd. has a 52 week low of $16.66 and a 52 week high of $39.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.91 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Dorian LPG ( NYSE:LPG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The shipping company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.34). Dorian LPG had a return on equity of 5.24% and a net margin of 15.15%.The company had revenue of $84.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Dorian LPG Ltd. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 12th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.5%.

LPG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Dorian LPG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Dorian LPG from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.00.

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas through its LPG tankers worldwide. It owns and operates twenty-five very large gas carriers. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

