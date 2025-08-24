Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) Receives $213.92 Average Target Price from Analysts

Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $213.9167.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DOV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Dover from $211.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Dover from $219.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $226.00 price objective (up previously from $202.00) on shares of Dover in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Dover from $185.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Dover from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Dover Trading Up 3.1%

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOV. North Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Dover during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new position in Dover during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Dover during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in Dover by 122.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in Dover by 51.7% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DOV opened at $182.89 on Thursday. Dover has a 12-month low of $143.04 and a 12-month high of $222.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $182.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $180.69.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.05. Dover had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 29.29%.The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.36 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Dover has set its FY 2025 guidance at 9.350-9.550 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Dover will post 9.45 EPS for the current year.

Dover Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is a boost from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. Dover’s payout ratio is presently 12.42%.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

