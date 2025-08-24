Doximity, Inc. $DOCS Shares Purchased by Brooklyn Investment Group

Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its holdings in Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Free Report) by 70.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 746 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group’s holdings in Doximity were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Doximity in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Doximity by 104.0% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Doximity in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Doximity by 73.2% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new stake in Doximity in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 87.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DOCS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Doximity from $87.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Doximity from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Doximity from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Doximity from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $50.00 price objective on Doximity and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.21.

Doximity stock opened at $67.6930 on Friday. Doximity, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.32 and a twelve month high of $85.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.36.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.05. Doximity had a return on equity of 21.75% and a net margin of 36.60%.During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Doximity has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q2 2026 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Doximity, Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Kira Scherer Wampler sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.09, for a total value of $114,180.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 16,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $948,721.62. This represents a 10.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Regina M. Benjamin sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 16,618 shares in the company, valued at $997,080. This trade represents a 37.57% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,140,940 over the last quarter. 31.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

