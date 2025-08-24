Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN) Receives $21.60 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.60.

Get Driven Brands alerts:

DRVN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Driven Brands from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Wall Street Zen cut Driven Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Driven Brands in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Zacks Research upgraded Driven Brands to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on Driven Brands in a report on Monday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Driven Brands

Driven Brands Stock Performance

Shares of Driven Brands stock opened at $18.25 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.00. Driven Brands has a 52 week low of $13.35 and a 52 week high of $18.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of -10.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.08.

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.02. Driven Brands had a positive return on equity of 21.17% and a negative net margin of 12.32%.The company had revenue of $550.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.12 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. Driven Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Driven Brands has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.150-1.25 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Driven Brands will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Driven Brands

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DRVN. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Driven Brands by 744.6% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,854 shares in the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in Driven Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Driven Brands by 709.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 7,441 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Driven Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $178,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Driven Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $182,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

Driven Brands Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Driven Brands Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers various services, such as paint, collision, glass, repair, car wash, oil change, and maintenance services. The company also distributes automotive parts, including radiators, air conditioning components, and exhaust products to automotive repair shops, auto parts stores, body shops, and other auto repair outlets; windshields and glass accessories through a network of distribution centers; and consumable products, such as oil filters and wiper blades, as well as training services to repair and maintenance, and paint and collision shops.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Driven Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Driven Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.