DXP Enterprises, Inc. $DXPE Shares Purchased by Algert Global LLC

Algert Global LLC lifted its stake in DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC owned 0.07% of DXP Enterprises worth $926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of DXP Enterprises by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 92,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,627,000 after acquiring an additional 2,663 shares during the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in DXP Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth approximately $777,000. Informed Momentum Co LLC acquired a new stake in DXP Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,731,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in DXP Enterprises by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 40,367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,321,000 after buying an additional 8,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in DXP Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,118,000. 74.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DXP Enterprises Price Performance

Shares of DXPE opened at $124.89 on Friday. DXP Enterprises, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.81 and a twelve month high of $126.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.83 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DXP Enterprises ( NASDAQ:DXPE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.04. DXP Enterprises had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 20.94%. The business had revenue of $498.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $499.00 million. Equities analysts forecast that DXP Enterprises, Inc. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of DXP Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, DXP Enterprises currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Christopher T. Gregory sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total value of $610,000.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 24,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,981,192. This trade represents a 16.99% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Paz Maestas sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.11, for a total transaction of $600,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer owned 600,737 shares in the company, valued at $72,154,521.07. The trade was a 0.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,938 shares of company stock valued at $5,880,781 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

DXP Enterprises Company Profile

DXP Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distributing maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products, equipment, and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Service Centers (SC), Supply Chain Services (SCS), and Innovative Pumping Solutions (IPS).

Featured Stories

