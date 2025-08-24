Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) Price Target Raised to $300.00

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Free Report) had its target price upped by Raymond James Financial from $290.00 to $300.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a strong-buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Dycom Industries from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Dycom Industries from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group increased their price objective on Dycom Industries from $288.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wall Street Zen cut Dycom Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Dycom Industries from $255.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dycom Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.43.

Dycom Industries Trading Down 1.7%

NYSE DY opened at $257.80 on Thursday. Dycom Industries has a 12 month low of $131.37 and a 12 month high of $285.64. The stock has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $255.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $205.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The construction company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.41. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 21.17% and a net margin of 5.23%.The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.46 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Dycom Industries has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 3.030-3.36 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dycom Industries will post 7.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DY. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in Dycom Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $80,584,000. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd boosted its position in Dycom Industries by 851.6% in the first quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 475,637 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $72,459,000 after purchasing an additional 425,652 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Dycom Industries by 327.1% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 399,226 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $60,818,000 after purchasing an additional 305,755 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Dycom Industries by 261.6% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 224,277 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,038,000 after purchasing an additional 162,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Dycom Industries in the second quarter worth about $34,671,000. 98.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dycom Industries

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services to the telecommunications infrastructure and utility industries in the United States. The company offers engineering services to telecommunications providers, including the planning and design of aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; wireless networks in connection with the deployment of macro cell and new small cell sites; and program and project management and inspection personnel.

