Dynatrace, Inc. $DT Shares Acquired by Brooklyn Investment Group

Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its holdings in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) by 761.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 905 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $43,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Dynatrace by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Dynatrace by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 5,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its holdings in Dynatrace by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 979 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Illumine Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dynatrace by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Illumine Investment Management LLC now owns 33,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd lifted its holdings in Dynatrace by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 24,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

DT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Dynatrace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.63.

In related news, EVP Dan Zugelder sold 15,824 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.52, for a total transaction of $862,724.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 17,242 shares in the company, valued at $940,033.84. This represents a 47.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Dynatrace stock opened at $49.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.90 billion, a PE ratio of 30.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.73. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.30 and a 1 year high of $63.00.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $477.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.39 million. Dynatrace had a net margin of 27.75% and a return on equity of 9.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

