Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) Receives “Market Outperform” Rating from JMP Securities

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market outperform” rating restated by research analysts at JMP Securities in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $32.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. JMP Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 204.76% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.33.

Dynavax Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of DVAX opened at $10.50 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.40. Dynavax Technologies has a 52 week low of $9.22 and a 52 week high of $14.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -22.83 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 6.01 and a current ratio of 6.65.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. Dynavax Technologies had a negative net margin of 16.67% and a positive return on equity of 5.10%. The firm had revenue of $95.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.55 million. Research analysts expect that Dynavax Technologies will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Dynavax Technologies

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVAX. Deep Track Capital LP grew its position in Dynavax Technologies by 42.0% in the fourth quarter. Deep Track Capital LP now owns 17,791,486 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $227,197,000 after acquiring an additional 5,265,000 shares in the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C grew its position in Dynavax Technologies by 23,990.1% in the fourth quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 5,193,823 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,325,000 after acquiring an additional 5,172,263 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Dynavax Technologies by 107.2% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,814,934 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,004,000 after acquiring an additional 939,076 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Dynavax Technologies by 33.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,207,631 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,633,000 after acquiring an additional 558,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in Dynavax Technologies by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,918,340 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,497,000 after acquiring an additional 486,981 shares in the last quarter. 96.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Dynavax Technologies

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing vaccines in the United States. It markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in age 18 years and older in the United States and Europe.

