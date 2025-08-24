East West Bancorp, Inc. $EWBC Position Reduced by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its position in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,212,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,447 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $108,850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EWBC. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in East West Bancorp by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 16,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 25.0% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 28,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,539,000 after buying an additional 5,654 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 35.9% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 16,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,450,000 after buying an additional 4,271 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 470.9% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 6,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in East West Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $1,072,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at East West Bancorp

In other East West Bancorp news, Director Jack C. Liu sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $105,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 14,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,572,270. The trade was a 6.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dominic Ng sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.38, for a total value of $4,135,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 888,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,833,901.32. This trade represents a 4.31% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on EWBC. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on East West Bancorp from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $100.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of East West Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.15.

East West Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of EWBC opened at $105.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $14.50 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $102.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.63. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.27 and a twelve month high of $113.95.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $705.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $702.04 million. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 26.06% and a return on equity of 15.09%. East West Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.07 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 8.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

East West Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 4th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 4th. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.04%.

About East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

