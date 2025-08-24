eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Stock Acquired Rep. Lisa C. McClain

Representative Lisa C. McClain (R-Michigan) recently bought shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). In a filing disclosed on August 13th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in eBay stock on June 17th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CHARLES SCHWAB BROKERAGE ACCOUNT 924” account.

Representative Lisa C. McClain also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) on 8/4/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) on 8/4/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) on 8/4/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) on 8/4/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of SAP (NYSE:SAP) on 7/22/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of XPO (NYSE:XPO) on 7/22/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) on 7/22/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) on 7/22/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Waters (NYSE:WAT) on 7/22/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) on 7/22/2025.

eBay Price Performance

NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $99.22 on Friday. eBay Inc. has a one year low of $56.33 and a one year high of $101.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $45.34 billion, a PE ratio of 21.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $83.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.91.

eBay Announces Dividend

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The e-commerce company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.07. eBay had a return on equity of 38.97% and a net margin of 20.86%.The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. eBay has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.290-1.340 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other eBay news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 2,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.67, for a total transaction of $234,829.95. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 92,053 shares in the company, valued at $7,241,809.51. This represents a 3.14% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jamie Iannone sold 10,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.75, for a total value of $831,280.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 306,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,228,813.25. This trade represents a 3.46% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 183,209 shares of company stock worth $15,331,663 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On eBay

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of eBay by 433.9% in the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 331 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of eBay in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. GFG Capital LLC purchased a new stake in eBay during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in eBay by 155.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 411 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Abound Financial LLC purchased a new stake in eBay during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on EBAY. Truist Financial increased their price target on eBay from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised eBay from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Daiwa America raised eBay from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on eBay from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on eBay from $70.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, eBay presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.19.

About Representative McClain

Lisa McClain (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2023. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

McClain (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Lisa McClain lives in Romeo, Michigan. McClain earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Northwood University. Her career experience includes founding and working as the president of North End Support Team.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

