Endeavour Mining Corp. (TSE:EDV) Receives C$31.40 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Endeavour Mining Corp. (TSE:EDV – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and three have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$31.40.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. National Bankshares raised their target price on Endeavour Mining from C$51.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised Endeavour Mining from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th.

Endeavour Mining Stock Up 0.7%

About Endeavour Mining

EDV stock opened at C$47.62 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$43.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$38.46. The stock has a market cap of C$8.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.84 and a beta of 0.92. Endeavour Mining has a 52-week low of C$25.07 and a 52-week high of C$48.08.

Endeavour Mining PLC is a gold producer in West Africa, with operating assets across Senegal, Cote d’Ivoire and Burkina Faso. It holds a portfolio of advanced development projects and exploration assets in the highly prospective Birimian Greenstone Belt across West Africa.

