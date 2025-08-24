Enviri Corporation $NVRI Shares Bought by Brooklyn Investment Group

Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its stake in shares of Enviri Corporation (NYSE:NVRI – Free Report) by 11,332.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,431 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,366 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group’s holdings in Enviri were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new position in Enviri during the first quarter worth $70,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Enviri during the first quarter worth $74,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Enviri during the fourth quarter worth $78,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Enviri during the 1st quarter worth $78,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enviri by 1,216.8% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 12,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 11,207 shares in the last quarter. 93.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE NVRI opened at $11.1250 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $897.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.68 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.55. Enviri Corporation has a 52 week low of $4.72 and a 52 week high of $11.95.

Enviri ( NYSE:NVRI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $562.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $576.50 million. Enviri had a negative net margin of 7.02% and a negative return on equity of 7.86%. Enviri’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. Enviri has set its FY 2025 guidance at -0.520–0.300 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at -0.100-0.01 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Enviri Corporation will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Enviri from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.00.

Enviri Corporation provides environmental solutions for industrial and specialty waste streams in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Harsco Environmental and Clean Earth. The Harsco Environmental segment offers on-site services under long-term contracts for material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; manufactures and sells industrial abrasives, roofing granules, aluminum dross, and scrap processing systems; and meltshop and furnace services, such as under-vessel cleaning, removal of ladle slag, and general melt shop debris.

