EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) Receives $60.71 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-one analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and fifteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $62.1429.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of EQT from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target (up previously from $60.00) on shares of EQT in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of EQT from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Melius Research assumed coverage on shares of EQT in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Finally, Melius assumed coverage on shares of EQT in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EQT

In other EQT news, Director Vicky A. Bailey sold 4,259 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.56, for a total transaction of $219,594.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Sarah Fenton sold 12,438 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.94, for a total transaction of $646,029.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 13,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $690,646.18. This represents a 48.33% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in EQT by 14.1% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,582 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of EQT by 2.6% in the first quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,281 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Generali Investments Management Co LLC boosted its position in shares of EQT by 14.1% in the first quarter. Generali Investments Management Co LLC now owns 1,711 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of EQT by 3.9% in the first quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,783 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of EQT by 48.4% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 693 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

EQT Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EQT opened at $51.9160 on Thursday. EQT has a twelve month low of $31.45 and a twelve month high of $61.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.13. The company has a market capitalization of $32.40 billion, a PE ratio of 28.06, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. EQT had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 15.87%.During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that EQT will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

EQT Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 6th will be given a dividend of $0.1575 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 6th. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. EQT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.05%.

EQT Company Profile

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

