Erasca (NASDAQ:ERAS) Rating Lowered to “Sell” at Wall Street Zen

Erasca (NASDAQ:ERAS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Friday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $2.00 target price (down from $4.00) on shares of Erasca in a research report on Monday, August 18th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Erasca in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Guggenheim set a $3.00 price target on Erasca and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Erasca has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4.29.

Erasca Stock Up 6.7%

Shares of NASDAQ ERAS opened at $1.60 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.42. The firm has a market cap of $453.87 million, a PE ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 1.07. Erasca has a twelve month low of $1.01 and a twelve month high of $3.3050.

Erasca (NASDAQ:ERAS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12). On average, research analysts expect that Erasca will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Erasca

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Erasca during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Erasca during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of Erasca by 58.0% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 21,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 7,923 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Erasca in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Erasca by 244.2% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 23,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 16,547 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.78% of the company’s stock.

About Erasca

Erasca, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for patients with RAS/MAPK pathway-driven cancers. The company’s lead product is naporafenib which is in phase 1b trial for patients with RAS Q16X solid tumors and plans to initiate a pivotal Phase 3 trial for patients with NRASm melanoma.

