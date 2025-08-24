Evolus, Inc. $EOLS Stock Holdings Boosted by Algert Global LLC

Algert Global LLC raised its holdings in shares of Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS – Free Report) by 218.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 77,757 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 53,370 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC owned about 0.12% of Evolus worth $935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EOLS. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Evolus by 99.0% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 4,691 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Evolus during the fourth quarter worth approximately $115,000. Man Group plc bought a new stake in Evolus during the fourth quarter worth approximately $121,000. Freestone Grove Partners LP bought a new stake in Evolus during the fourth quarter worth approximately $140,000. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in Evolus during the first quarter worth approximately $151,000. 90.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Brady Stewart bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.82 per share, for a total transaction of $204,600.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 88,629 shares in the company, valued at $604,449.78. This represents a 51.17% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Albert G. White III bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.45 per share, with a total value of $189,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 50,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $476,072.10. This represents a 65.84% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EOLS opened at $7.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.00, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.27. The company has a market cap of $496.74 million, a PE ratio of -7.84 and a beta of 1.12. Evolus, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.71 and a 52 week high of $17.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.62.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EOLS. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Evolus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Evolus in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Evolus from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Evolus from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.25.

About Evolus

Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, focuses on delivering products in the cash-pay aesthetic market in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.

