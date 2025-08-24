Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation $AGM Shares Acquired by Algert Global LLC

Algert Global LLC lifted its stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:AGM – Free Report) by 70.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,046 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage were worth $571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 244,550 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $45,856,000 after purchasing an additional 24,289 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,154 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 41,214 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,728,000 after purchasing an additional 3,576 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the 1st quarter worth $4,667,000. Finally, Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 15,107 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,833,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. 68.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Eric T. Mckissack sold 728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.37, for a total value of $140,045.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 2,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,416.09. The trade was a 23.60% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage from $215.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $217.00.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Price Performance

Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock opened at $204.5850 on Friday. Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation has a 52 week low of $159.64 and a 52 week high of $217.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $185.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $187.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 12.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.02.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The credit services provider reported $4.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.29 by $0.03. Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 18.86%. The firm had revenue of $100.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.54 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation will post 17.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s payout ratio is presently 35.34%.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Profile

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Corporate AgFinance, Farm & Ranch, Rural Utilities, and Renewable Energy. The company’s Agricultural Finance line of business engages in purchasing and retaining eligible loans and securities; guaranteeing the payment of principal and interest on securities that represent interests in or obligations secured by pools of eligible loans; servicing eligible loans; and issuing LTSPCs for eligible loans.

