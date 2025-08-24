FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Rating Increased to Moderate Buy at Dbs Bank

Dbs Bank upgraded shares of FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a moderate buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning,Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on FDX. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $311.00 to $297.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $320.00 target price (down from $330.00) on shares of FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of FedEx from $310.00 to $269.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FedEx presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $283.13.

Shares of NYSE FDX opened at $236.1910 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $229.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $230.84. FedEx has a 1-year low of $194.29 and a 1-year high of $308.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 24th. The shipping service provider reported $6.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.98 by $0.09. FedEx had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 16.34%. The firm had revenue of $22.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.41 earnings per share. FedEx has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 3.400-4.000 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that FedEx will post 19.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 8th will be given a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 8th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.36%.

In other FedEx news, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 3,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.29, for a total value of $860,226.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 15,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,696,592.77. This represents a 18.88% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Marvin R. Ellison sold 3,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.94, for a total transaction of $855,353.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 7,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,829,176.80. The trade was a 31.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,343 shares of company stock valued at $2,228,816. Corporate insiders own 8.87% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FedEx in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in shares of FedEx by 121.8% during the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 122 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Accredited Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Abound Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 84.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

