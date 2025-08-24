Ferrari N.V. (NYSE:RACE) Receives $526.25 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Ferrari N.V. (NYSE:RACE – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $526.25.

RACE has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ferrari from $520.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Ferrari in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Cfra Research cut shares of Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Ferrari in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th.

Ferrari Stock Performance

RACE opened at $471.1990 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $476.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $466.95. The stock has a market cap of $114.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.63, a P/E/G ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.09. Ferrari has a 1-year low of $391.54 and a 1-year high of $519.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 5.09 and a quick ratio of 3.94.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. Ferrari had a return on equity of 45.41% and a net margin of 22.95%.Ferrari’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.29 earnings per share. Ferrari has set its FY 2025 guidance at 9.751- EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ferrari will post 9.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ferrari

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ferrari during the second quarter worth about $30,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Ferrari in the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Ferrari during the 2nd quarter worth $629,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 18.8% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castleark Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ferrari by 4.5% in the second quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 21,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,575,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the period.

About Ferrari

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

