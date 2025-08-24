First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) vs. American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) Financial Comparison

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF – Get Free Report) and American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares First American Financial and American Financial Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First American Financial 2.90% 10.41% 3.33% American Financial Group 9.21% 17.41% 2.53%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for First American Financial and American Financial Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First American Financial 0 1 3 0 2.75 American Financial Group 0 4 0 0 2.00

Earnings and Valuation

First American Financial presently has a consensus target price of $75.00, indicating a potential upside of 12.81%. American Financial Group has a consensus target price of $136.75, indicating a potential upside of 1.57%. Given First American Financial’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe First American Financial is more favorable than American Financial Group.

This table compares First American Financial and American Financial Group”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First American Financial $6.13 billion 1.10 $131.10 million $1.81 36.73 American Financial Group $8.28 billion 1.36 $887.00 million $9.10 14.79

American Financial Group has higher revenue and earnings than First American Financial. American Financial Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First American Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

First American Financial pays an annual dividend of $2.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. American Financial Group pays an annual dividend of $3.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. First American Financial pays out 119.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. American Financial Group pays out 35.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First American Financial has increased its dividend for 15 consecutive years and American Financial Group has increased its dividend for 19 consecutive years.

Risk and Volatility

First American Financial has a beta of 1.24, indicating that its share price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American Financial Group has a beta of 0.74, indicating that its share price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

89.1% of First American Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.4% of American Financial Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.7% of First American Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.4% of American Financial Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

American Financial Group beats First American Financial on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First American Financial



First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Home Warranty segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services internationally. This segment also provides closing and/or escrow services; products, services, and solutions to mitigate risk or otherwise facilitate real estate transactions; and appraisals and other valuation-related products and services, lien release and document custodial services, warehouse lending services, default-related products and services, document generation services, mortgage loans subservicing, and related products and services, as well as banking, trust, and wealth management services. In addition, it accommodates tax-deferred exchanges of real estate; and maintains, manages, and provides access to title plant data and records. This segment offers its products through a network of direct operations and agents in various states and in the District of Columbia, as well as in Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, South Korea, and internationally. The Home Warranty segment provides home warranty products, including residential service contracts that cover residential systems, such as heating and air conditioning systems, and various appliances against failures that occur as the result of normal usage during the coverage period. This segment operates in various states and the District of Columbia. The company was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in Santa Ana, California.

About American Financial Group



American Financial Group, Inc., an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers’ compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance. It sells its property and casualty insurance products through independent insurance agents and brokers. The company was founded in 1872 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio.

