Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Given New $144.00 Price Target at Telsey Advisory Group

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $128.00 to $144.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 1.54% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Five Below from $105.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Five Below from $110.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Five Below from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Five Below in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Five Below from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.37.

FIVE opened at $141.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.73 and a beta of 1.06. Five Below has a twelve month low of $52.38 and a twelve month high of $144.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $133.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.52.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $970.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $966.29 million. Five Below had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. Five Below has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.250-4.720 EPS. Q2 2025 guidance at 0.500-0.620 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Five Below will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Amit Jhunjhunwala sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.17, for a total transaction of $212,789.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 25,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,240,651.30. This represents a 6.16% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Eric M. Specter sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.77, for a total transaction of $719,235.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 55,854 shares in the company, valued at $7,304,027.58. This trade represents a 8.96% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,740,209. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Five Below

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Five Below by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,033,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Five Below by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 13,222 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Five Below by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,633 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Five Below by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,681 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Five Below by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 6,440 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter.

About Five Below

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

