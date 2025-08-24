Flowserve Corporation $FLS Shares Purchased by Brooklyn Investment Group

Brooklyn Investment Group raised its position in shares of Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS – Free Report) by 47.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 349 shares during the quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group’s holdings in Flowserve were worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Flowserve by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,925,459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $168,272,000 after buying an additional 258,361 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Flowserve by 3.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,443,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $119,332,000 after acquiring an additional 75,374 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Flowserve in the first quarter valued at approximately $111,598,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Flowserve by 6.7% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,954,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $95,451,000 after acquiring an additional 122,161 shares during the period. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Flowserve by 307.1% in the fourth quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,888,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $108,651,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424,948 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Flowserve

In related news, insider Kirk Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.22, for a total transaction of $532,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 37,196 shares in the company, valued at $1,979,571.12. This trade represents a 21.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Flowserve Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FLS opened at $53.4270 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.65. The company has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a PE ratio of 24.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.28. Flowserve Corporation has a 12-month low of $37.34 and a 12-month high of $65.08.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Flowserve had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 6.28%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Flowserve Corporation will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

Flowserve Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 26th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 26th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Flowserve’s payout ratio is currently 38.01%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on FLS. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Flowserve from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Flowserve from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Flowserve from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Flowserve from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Mizuho set a $60.00 target price on Flowserve in a research note on Friday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.78.

Flowserve Profile

Flowserve Corporation designs, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD) segments. The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services; and equipment services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines and in the oil and gas production and process markets.

