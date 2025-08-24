FormFactor’s (FORM) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at Citigroup

Citigroup reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a $31.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $36.00.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of FormFactor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of FormFactor from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on FormFactor from $43.00 to $33.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. B. Riley upped their target price on FormFactor from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of FormFactor in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.29.

FormFactor Stock Performance

NASDAQ FORM opened at $29.16 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.67. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.07 and a beta of 1.16. FormFactor has a 1-year low of $22.58 and a 1-year high of $51.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.24 and a quick ratio of 3.34.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.03). FormFactor had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 5.57%. The firm had revenue of $195.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.17 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. FormFactor has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.210-0.290 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that FormFactor will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other FormFactor news, Director Dennis Thomas St sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.24, for a total transaction of $93,720.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 40,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,279,496.68. This represents a 6.82% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Rebeca Obregon-Jimenez sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.55, for a total value of $118,200.00. Following the sale, the director owned 13,126 shares in the company, valued at $387,873.30. This trade represents a 23.36% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FormFactor

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FORM. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in FormFactor by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 149,107 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,561,000 after buying an additional 3,615 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of FormFactor during the 4th quarter worth about $377,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of FormFactor by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,101,816 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $92,490,000 after acquiring an additional 109,995 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of FormFactor by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 46,641 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,052,000 after acquiring an additional 1,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in FormFactor by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 57,758 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,541,000 after purchasing an additional 9,937 shares during the period. 98.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About FormFactor

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, China, Europe, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, and internationally.

Further Reading

