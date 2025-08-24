Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) Given New $17.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO – Free Report) had its target price decreased by HC Wainwright from $26.00 to $17.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FBIO opened at $2.27 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.92 and its 200 day moving average is $1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Fortress Biotech has a 1 year low of $1.33 and a 1 year high of $2.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.53 million, a P/E ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 1.76.

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.15). Fortress Biotech had a negative return on equity of 301.81% and a negative net margin of 24.84%.The business had revenue of $16.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.53 million. On average, research analysts predict that Fortress Biotech will post -3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Fortress Biotech during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Fortress Biotech by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 239,594 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 55,648 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Fortress Biotech in the fourth quarter valued at $109,000. PFG Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Fortress Biotech by 28.4% in the first quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 45,259 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Fortress Biotech by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,004,365 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 80,058 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Fortress Biotech, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops dermatology, pharmaceutical, and biotechnology products in the United States. The company markets dermatology products, such as Qbrexza a medicated cloth towelette for the treatment of primary axillary hyperhidrosis; Accutane capsules for severe recalcitrant nodular acne; Amzeeq for severe acne vulgaris; Zilxi, a topical foam; Exelderm cream and solution for topical use; Targadox an oral doxycycline drug for adjunctive therapy for severe acne; Luxamend; sulconazole nitrate cream and solution for tinea cruris and tinea corporis; and doxycycline hyclate tablet.

