Freehold Royalties Ltd. (TSE:FRU) Receives C$15.40 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Freehold Royalties Ltd. (TSE:FRU – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$15.40.

Separately, Desjardins reduced their price objective on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$14.25 to C$14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd.

Insider Activity at Freehold Royalties

Freehold Royalties Stock Up 1.3%

In related news, Senior Officer Shaina Brianne Morihira bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$12.42 per share, with a total value of C$248,466.00. Also, Senior Officer Colin Strem bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$12.84 per share, with a total value of C$51,354.80. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 44,350 shares of company stock valued at $559,334. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Freehold Royalties stock opened at C$13.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.91, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 15.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 1.93. Freehold Royalties has a 52-week low of C$10.53 and a 52-week high of C$14.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$13.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$12.54.

Freehold Royalties Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 8.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. Freehold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 122.40%.

Freehold Royalties Company Profile

Freehold Royalties Ltd is in acquiring and managing Oil and Gas royalties. It operates in two segments: Canada, which includes exploration and evaluation assets and the petroleum and natural gas interests in Western Canada; and the United States, which includes petroleum and natural gas interests held in the Permian (Midland and Delaware), Eagle Ford, Haynesville and Bakken basins primarily located in the states of Texas, Louisiana, and North Dakota.

