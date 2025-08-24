Freight Technologies (NASDAQ:FRGT) Raised to Hold at Wall Street Zen

Freight Technologies (NASDAQ:FRGT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

Freight Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ:FRGT opened at $1.1950 on Friday. Freight Technologies has a 1-year low of $1.15 and a 1-year high of $23.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.40.

Freight Technologies (NASDAQ:FRGT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 18th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.99 million during the quarter.

Freight Technologies Company Profile

Freight Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates a transportation logistics technology platform for cross-border shipping in the United States and Mexico. Its Fr8App technology platform offers an online portal and a mobile application that provide third-party logistics services to companies in the freight transportation market; a transport management solution for customers to manage their own fleet; and freight brokerage support and customer services based on the platform.

