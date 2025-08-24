Fulton Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:FULT) Receives $21.13 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Fulton Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.1250.

Several research firms recently commented on FULT. DA Davidson upped their target price on Fulton Financial from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fulton Financial in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Fulton Financial in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Fulton Financial from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th.

Insider Activity at Fulton Financial

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fulton Financial

In other news, Director E Philip Wenger sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.41, for a total value of $92,050.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 599,102 shares in the company, valued at $11,029,467.82. This trade represents a 0.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. EJF Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 22,686 shares of the bank’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 36,303 shares of the bank’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 35,552 shares of the bank’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 13,775 shares of the bank’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fulton Financial by 0.8% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 88,351 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after buying an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. 72.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fulton Financial Stock Up 6.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:FULT opened at $19.64 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Fulton Financial has a 52-week low of $14.32 and a 52-week high of $22.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.03. The company has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 0.82.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The bank reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $328.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.47 million. Fulton Financial had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 17.00%.During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fulton Financial will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fulton Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 1st. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.11%.

Fulton Financial Company Profile

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services in Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, and Virginia. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

