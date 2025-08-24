Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) Price Target Raised to $190.00

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU – Free Report) had its price target raised by Citigroup from $176.00 to $190.00 in a research note published on Thursday,Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on FUTU. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Futu in a report on Monday, August 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on Futu from $172.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Daiwa America upgraded Futu to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Futu in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $176.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Futu has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $176.14.

Futu Stock Performance

Shares of FUTU stock opened at $190.64 on Thursday. Futu has a fifty-two week low of $56.22 and a fifty-two week high of $194.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $147.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.44, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.49.

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.01. Futu had a return on equity of 26.36% and a net margin of 44.25%.The business had revenue of $603.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $594.86 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Futu will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Futu

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Futu by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Futu by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in Futu by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 22,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,746,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in Futu by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in Futu by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter.

Futu Company Profile

Futu Holdings Limited provides digitalized securities brokerage and wealth management product distribution service in Hong Kong and internationally. It offers online financial services, including securities and derivative trades brokerage, margin financing and fund distribution services through its Futubull and Moomoo digital platforms.

