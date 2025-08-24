FY2025 Earnings Forecast for Maplebear Issued By Wedbush

Get Maplebear alerts:

Maplebear Inc. (NASDAQ:CART – Free Report) – Analysts at Wedbush boosted their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Maplebear in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 21st. Wedbush analyst S. Devitt now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.55 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.54. Wedbush has a “Underperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Maplebear’s current full-year earnings is $1.43 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Maplebear’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.41 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Loop Capital increased their price target on Maplebear from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Maplebear from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Maplebear from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Barclays raised their price objective on Maplebear from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Maplebear in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.63.

Maplebear stock opened at $43.37 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.60. Maplebear has a one year low of $33.17 and a one year high of $53.50. The stock has a market cap of $11.43 billion, a PE ratio of 25.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.21.

Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. Maplebear had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 13.76%.The company had revenue of $914.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $896.55 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Maplebear in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Maplebear by 277.9% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in Maplebear by 914.1% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in Maplebear in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Maplebear in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 63.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Levien Meredith A. Kopit sold 4,225 shares of Maplebear stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.45, for a total transaction of $200,476.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 20,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $988,336.05. This trade represents a 16.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel Danker sold 10,037 shares of Maplebear stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.82, for a total value of $490,006.34. Following the transaction, the insider owned 470,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,954,675.80. This represents a 2.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,975,327 shares of company stock valued at $237,736,848 in the last 90 days. 26.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Maplebear Inc, doing business as Instacart, engages in the provision of online grocery shopping services to households in North America. It sells and delivers grocery products, as well as pickup services through a mobile application and website. It also operates virtual convenience stores; and provides software-as-a-service solutions to retailers.

