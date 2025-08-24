FY2026 Earnings Forecast for CWT Issued By Zacks Research

Get California Water Service Group alerts:

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research boosted their FY2026 EPS estimates for California Water Service Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 20th. Zacks Research analyst Team now forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $2.56 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.53. The consensus estimate for California Water Service Group’s current full-year earnings is $3.15 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for California Water Service Group’s FY2027 earnings at $2.75 EPS.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.25. California Water Service Group had a net margin of 13.71% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The firm had revenue of $264.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research firms have also commented on CWT. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of California Water Service Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of California Water Service Group from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have assigned a Buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, California Water Service Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

Shares of California Water Service Group stock opened at $47.5690 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.91. California Water Service Group has a 1 year low of $41.64 and a 1 year high of $56.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 20.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.66.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 11th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 11th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. California Water Service Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.40%.

In other news, Director Lester A. Snow sold 1,200 shares of California Water Service Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.51, for a total value of $55,812.00. Following the sale, the director owned 26,349 shares in the company, valued at $1,225,491.99. This trade represents a 4.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in California Water Service Group by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 62,044 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,812,000 after acquiring an additional 4,903 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in California Water Service Group during the first quarter worth about $5,461,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in California Water Service Group by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 119,904 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,435,000 after acquiring an additional 16,786 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in California Water Service Group by 686.4% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in California Water Service Group by 2.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 296,379 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,363,000 after acquiring an additional 7,456 shares during the last quarter. 82.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, Hawaii, and Texas. The company is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection services.

