FY2026 Earnings Forecast for Neogen Issued By Zacks Research

Get Neogen alerts:

Neogen Corporation (NASDAQ:NEOG – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research lowered their FY2026 earnings estimates for Neogen in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 19th. Zacks Research analyst Team now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.30 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.38. Zacks Research has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Neogen’s current full-year earnings is $0.38 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Neogen’s Q4 2027 earnings at $0.09 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $0.36 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $0.35 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Neogen from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 30th. William Blair cut shares of Neogen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.50.

Neogen Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NEOG opened at $5.64 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.11 and a 200 day moving average of $6.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 1.79. Neogen has a 12 month low of $3.87 and a 12 month high of $17.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Neogen

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Neogen by 1,495.4% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,931 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Neogen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Neogen by 388.6% in the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 10,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 8,010 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neogen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Lindenwold Advisors INC bought a new stake in shares of Neogen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $92,000. 96.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Neogen

(Get Free Report)

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of various products and services dedicated to food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test to detect the presence of adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells, as well as provides genomics-based diagnostic technology and software systems that help testers to objectively analyze and store their results and perform analysis on the results from multiple locations over extended periods.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Neogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.