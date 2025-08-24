FY2026 Earnings Forecast for Vitalhub Issued By Cormark

Get Vitalhub alerts:

Vitalhub Corp. (TSE:VHI – Free Report) – Analysts at Cormark reduced their FY2026 EPS estimates for Vitalhub in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 21st. Cormark analyst G. Fairweather now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.28 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.29. The consensus estimate for Vitalhub’s current full-year earnings is $0.23 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Vitalhub’s FY2027 earnings at $0.40 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on VHI. Raymond James Financial boosted their target price on shares of Vitalhub from C$14.50 to C$15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. National Bankshares set a C$16.00 target price on shares of Vitalhub and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Vitalhub from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 20th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Vitalhub to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Vitalhub from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and six have given a Buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vitalhub presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$14.08.

Shares of Vitalhub stock opened at C$13.76 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$12.34 and a 200-day moving average of C$10.97. The stock has a market cap of C$744.31 million, a PE ratio of 223.80, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.26. Vitalhub has a 52-week low of C$7.62 and a 52-week high of C$14.64.

Vitalhub Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions for health and human service providers in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Western Asia, and internationally. Its solutions include electronic healthcare record, case management, care coordination and optimization, and patient flow, engagement, and operational visibility solutions.

